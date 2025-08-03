Public Statement on the Death of The Hon. Hilary M. Weston C.M., C.V.O., O.Ont.

Over their loving 55-year marriage, Hilary and the late W. Galen Weston supported each other in family, business and community life, with a mutual devotion to public service.

From her early days working as a fashion model to support her widowed mother and younger siblings, to her decades as a distinguished business leader, philanthropist and public servant, Hilary lived a life of deep and far-reaching impact. As Ontario's 26th Lieutenant Governor, she shone a light on the contributions of volunteers, women, and youth. Her lifelong passion for the arts, education, health research, and volunteerism culminated in recent years with the creation of The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation. Since 2021, the foundation has committed close to $150 million to innovative charities impacting healthcare, education, women, refugees and the environment in Canada, Ireland and the U.K.

Hilary's business acumen was equally remarkable, helping to shape the future of luxury retail as deputy chair of Holt Renfrew and a director of Brown Thomas & Co. and Selfridges Group; and with her husband Galen, co-creating Windsor, a celebrated residential community in Florida, reflecting their shared love of design, architecture, and nature.

"Our mother lived with unwavering devotion to her family and a belief in the power and importance of community and service. Brilliant, brave, companionate, and beautiful, she brought a touch of magic to everything she did - in her decades of public service, philanthropy and her remarkable business career. Her greatest joy was the life she created for her family and friends—filled with warmth, love, and fun," said Galen G. Weston.

Alannah Weston Cochrane added, "Our mother's elegance and high standards were matched by her warmth and sense of humour. She loved a challenge, and brought her innate creativity and style to everything she did. But it was her vision, coupled with her enormous capacity for hard work that made her a great female leader. Her insight, wisdom and strength as well as her belief in individuals made almost anything possible."

SOURCE The Weston family