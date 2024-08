Public Service Announcement - Veterans Affairs Canada Staff available to provide in-person services in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) employees will be coming to Yellowknife, NT, and will be available from August 20 to 22, 2024.

If you are a Veteran or RCMP member, a family member or a Canadian Ranger and would like to meet with VAC staff to learn about programs and services available to you, please call 1-866-522-2122, to make an appointment.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]