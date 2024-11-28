Public Service Announcement - Updated information for Veterans Affairs Canada clients affected by Canada Post Labour Disruption

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - On November 15, 2024, Canada Post employees began strike action, resulting in a stoppage of most mail delivery.

Monthly Veterans Affairs Canada cheques for December will be mailed out as usual and are scheduled to be delivered between December 18-19.

However, the delivery date of payments or other communication by mail could be delayed if the work stoppage continues. Veterans and others receiving benefits from Veterans Affairs Canada who have direct deposit in place will continue to receive payments as usual.

If you are registered for My VAC Account, you can sign-up for direct deposit at any time. You can make the switch online now and call our toll-free line at 1-866-522-2122 to confirm the change has been made. To sign up for direct deposit before your December cheque is mailed, the deadline is December 5.

Please be aware of potential scams. Veterans Affairs Canada will never ask for your banking or personal information via text, email or phone call. Do not share any personal information via text messages or emails or click on links found within. If you receive suspicious communication, please call VAC at 1-866-522-2122.

If you have any questions, please contact us by phone at 1-866-522-2122.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]