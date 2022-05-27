Public Service Announcement - 600 skilled field workers dispersed across the city to restore remaining 29,000 customers - 3:00 PM UPDATE

Crews and resources are being dispersed to every corner of the city. Restoration efforts will continue 24/7 until all residents are reconnected. Key focus areas for today have included the following communities:

Bel Air Heights (Iris area)

Carleton Heights

Carlingwood / McKeller Heights

Cityview Skyline

Fisher Glen

Fisher Heights Manordale

Parkway Park

Parkwood Hills

Pineglen Annex

Stittsville

Tanglewood

While the bulk of the system is expected to be back up by the weekend, weather and other elements like trees and debris may cause some customers to remain without power for longer. The utility assures customers that they are on top of these situations. If residents don't see a truck in their area, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents that the Ottawa electricity grid is highly automated and managed centrally. A lot of switching work is done by the utility's System Office, which does not require its crews to be physically on-site.

There are likely a significant number of homes that will require additional support to get reconnected due to damage to their properties. Electrical damage needs to be repaired before power can be reconnected. If a customer has sustained damage to their home's electrical system from the storm, customers are advised to stay away and contact Hydro Ottawa at 613 738-6418 or visit our website .

Hydro Ottawa will continue to keep customers and the public advised of the evolving situation via the news media and on our social channels.

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid. If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

Hydro Ottawa is working with the City of Ottawa to ensure that those affected by extended power outages get the help they need. The City has opened several emergency reception centres. Visit the City of Ottawa's Emergency Preparedness page for an expanded list.

is working with the to ensure that those affected by extended power outages get the help they need. The City has opened several emergency reception centres. Visit the for an expanded list. As a reminder, if customers were cooking when the power went out, turn off the stove, oven or other cooking appliances.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Turn off all lights, unplug appliances and electronics, and turn down heating system thermostats. This will help avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to keep customers and the public advised of the situation via the news media, our website and on our social channels.

