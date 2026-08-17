PUBLIC SAFETY NOTICE: UNAPPROVED AND ILLEGAL RETATRUTIDE PRODUCTS

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lilly Canada is warning the public about unapproved and illegal retatrutide sold on the black market, and detailing steps being taken to protect Canadians.

Retatrutide is an investigational molecule in Phase 3 clinical trials for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other related indications. Retatrutide has not yet been approved for human use by Health Canada or any other regulatory agency in the world. It cannot be lawfully sold to consumers in Canada or elsewhere. Despite this, a black market for unapproved and illegal retatrutide exists globally.

In the United States, Eli Lilly disclosed efforts being taken to protect patients from the dangerous black market for retatrutide, including the filing of lawsuits against U.S. entities selling black-market products and referral of hundreds of illegal operators to regulators and law enforcement worldwide.

Lilly Canada continues to take action to address the promotion and sale of unapproved and illegal retatrutide products in Canada, including working with Health Canada and Canadian law enforcement and calling on the entities that sellers use to conduct their illegal business--social media and e-commerce platforms, credit card companies, payment processors and shipping and logistics carriers--to help protect Canadian patients and fight this illicit activity.

Lilly Canada encourages any suspected unapproved and illegal retatrutide products be reported to Health Canada (link for details), local law enforcement, and the Lilly Canada Customer Response Centre at 1-888-545-5972.

To learn more about Lilly Canada, visit Lilly.com/en-CA.

SOURCE Eli Lilly Canada Inc.

Media Contacts: Ethan Pigott, Eli Lilly Canada, [email protected], 416-770-5843