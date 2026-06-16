Health Canada approves ZEPBOUND® as the first-ever obstructive sleep apnea medication in Canada for adults living with obesity

Averaging up to 20% of weight loss, adults taking ZEPBOUND® had at least 25 fewer breathing interruptions each hour as they slept

Up to 50% of adults taking ZEPBOUND® no longer had symptoms associated with OSA after one year

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Eli Lilly Canada announced today that Health Canada has approved ZEPBOUND® (tirzepatide injection) for the treatment of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity (BMI 30 kg/m2 or greater), to be used in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. ZEPBOUND® is the first medication approved in Canada for this indication, offering a new option for people living with a serious sleep-related breathing disorder that is closely linked with obesity.

Sleep apnea is a sleep-related breathing disorder in which breathing repeatedly pauses during sleep, typically for 10 to 30 seconds at a time. Each pause reduces blood oxygen levels and briefly rouses the sleeper, just enough for breathing to resume, but not enough to cause full wakefulness. This cycle can occur throughout the night, interfering with the normal sleep pattern that one needs to feel rested and refreshed when they wake.i

The most common type of sleep apnea is obstructive sleep apnea, which happens when the upper airway gets blocked during sleep. Often, the blockage happens when the soft tissue in the back of the throat collapses and closes during sleep. Relaxed throat muscles, a narrow airway, a large tongue or extra fatty tissue in the throat can also block the airway.i

Approximately 3% of Canadians are living with diagnosed with sleep apnea, however another 26% of Canadians reported symptoms and risk factors that are associated with a high risk of having or developing obstructive sleep apnea.i

"ZEPBOUND's approval for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity represents a significant advancement in obesity medicine. Sleep disruption contributes to a cascade of metabolic effects, including worsening insulin resistance, increased hunger and cravings, fatigue, and diminished weight-loss outcomes. For many patients, these factors create a self-perpetuating cycle that can be difficult to overcome." said Dr. R.J. Kamatovic, MD, CCFP, Niagara Medical Wellness Clinic. "Despite the high prevalence of OSA among individuals living with obesity, CPAP adherence and long- term utilization remains challenging for many patients. Expanding treatment options that address both excess weight and OSA may help close an important gap in care."

ZEPBOUND® works by activating receptors of hormones secreted from the intestine (glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) to reduce appetite and food intake. By reducing body weight, studies show that ZEPBOUND® also improves OSA.

"For Canadians living with obesity and obstructive sleep apnea, this approval represents an important step toward care that recognizes the complex relationship between these chronic diseases. Too often, stigma and blame stand in the way of people receiving the care they need. As science advances, we must ensure evidence-based treatments are not only available, but accessible--because innovation without access is inequity," said Lisa Schaffer Executive Director Obesity Canada.

Adding to that, Priti Chawla Karunakaran, Executive Director, Obesity Matters said, "People living with obesity know better than anyone how one health challenge can ripple into every part of life, including sleep. This approval means more Canadians can wake up rested, present, and ready to live fully. That matters."

Repeated sleep disturbances and drops in blood oxygen levels can lead to excessive daytime sleepiness, reduced quality of life, and impaired cognitive function, including memory loss and poor concentration. Furthermore, sleep apnea is associated with a range of serious health conditions, including hypertension, ischemic heart disease, irregular heartbeat, heart failure, cerebrovascular disease, depression, and type 2 diabetes. It also increases the risk of accidents during daily tasks like motor vehicle collisions and workplace injuries.i

"Canadians living with obesity often face a complex set of health challenges, including conditions like obstructive sleep apnea. Today's approval reflects Lilly's commitment to advancing innovation that can make a difference in people's lives," says Mathilde Merlet, General Manager and President, Lilly Canada. "As the first medication approved in Canada for moderate to severe OSA in adults with obesity, ZEPBOUND® represents an important new option for patients and clinicians. We will continue working with partners across the health system to support appropriate access and help ensure Canadians can benefit from this innovation."

This approval was based on results from the SURMOUNT-OSA phase 3 clinical trials, which evaluated ZEPBOUND® (10 mg or 15 mg) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity, with and without positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy over the course of a year. In adults unwilling or unable to use PAP therapy, ZEPBOUND® led to 25 fewer breathing disruptions per hour, compared to five fewer breathing disruptions per hour with placebo. In adults on PAP therapy, ZEPBOUND® led to 29 fewer breathing disruptions per hour, compared to six fewer breathing disruptions per hour with placebo. After one year, 42% of adults taking ZEPBOUND® without PAP therapy experienced remission or mild, non-symptomatic OSA, compared to 16% on placebo. Among adults taking ZEPBOUND® with PAP therapy, 50% experienced remission or mild, non-symptomatic OSA, compared to 14% on placebo.

About ZEPBOUND®(tirzepatide injection)ii

ZEPBOUND® (tirzepatide injection) is indicated for once-weekly administration as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity:

For chronic weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of: 30 kg/m 2 or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m 2 to less than 30 kg/m 2 (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidemia, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obstructive sleep apnea, or cardiovascular disease).

to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity (BMI 30 kg/m2 or greater).

ZEPBOUND® is the first and only Health Canada-authorized obesity treatment that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors. ZEPBOUND® (was first authorized by Health Canada on May 13, 2025). To view the full ZEPBOUND® product monograph, please visit lilly.ca.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. Lilly has been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Lilly's Canadian Affiliate, Eli Lilly Canada Inc. was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin.

Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

To learn more about Lilly Canada, visit Lilly.com/en-CA, or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

References



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i Health Canada. What is the Impact of Sleep Apnea on Canadians?. Updated March 15, 2021. Accessed April 23, 2026. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/chronic-diseases/sleep-apnea.html.

ii ZEPBOUND® Product Monograph. June 2026. Available at: https://pi.lilly.com/ca/zepbound-ca-pm.pdf.

SOURCE Eli Lilly Canada Inc.

Media Contact: Ethan Pigott, Eli Lilly Canada, [email protected], 416-770-5843