OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Public Order Emergency Commission, led by the Honourable Paul Rouleau, has taken several important steps that have enabled it to begin its work.

The Commissioner has selected Shantona Chaudhury and Jeffrey S. Leon L.S.M., FCIArb to serve as co-Lead Commission Counsel.

Ms. Chaudhury is a highly-regarded counsel with experience in civil and commercial litigation, administrative, constitutional, and public law. She has acted in over 40 appeals in Ontario courts, the Federal Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of Canada. She is the co-Executive Director of the Supreme Court Advocacy Institute. Ms. Chaudhury was born and raised in Montréal, and is called to the Bar in both Ontario and Québec.

Mr. Leon is a well-recognized and respected trial and appellate counsel with over 40 years of experience in Canadian courts in complex business litigation, administrative law, and class actions. He is a senior partner at Bennett Jones LLP and an arbitrator and mediator at Arbitration Place in Toronto. He is a past President of the American College of Trial Lawyers and The Advocates' Society. Mr. Leon was born and raised in Edmonton, and is called to the Bar in Ontario.

"I am very pleased that Shantona and Jeff have agreed to lead the team," said Commissioner Rouleau. "Their wealth of experience and sound judgment will be invaluable as we carry out the work of the Commission."

The Commission will announce further counsel and staff in the coming weeks.

Co-counsel are working with the Commissioner to prepare guidelines for interested parties to seek standing before the Commission. The deadline for applications is expected to be in mid-June. Further details will be provided soon and will be available on the Commission's website, which is expected to go live shortly.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is an independent public inquiry established by the Governor in Council on April 25, 2022, as required by the Emergencies Act following the declaration of a public order emergency by the Government of Canada on February 14, 2022.

The Commission is committed to developing a transparent, inclusive and fair process consistent with the tight timeline imposed by the Act. Its Final Report, with findings and recommendations, must be tabled in the House of Commons and Senate of Canada by February 20, 2023.

Order in Council establishing the Commission

