GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be weekday off-peak lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge for maintenance work during the following periods:

Wednesday, November 12, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm Lane closures in the Ottawa-bound direction

Thursday, November 13, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm Lane closures in the Gatineau-bound direction



During these periods, a minimum of 1 lane will remain open at all times to vehicular traffic in each direction. The sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The planned maintenance work involves cleaning the bridge's expansion joints to remove debris that has accumulated since the spring. This work is essential to maintaining the bridge's functionality and integrity by preventing damage to the joints. To carry out the work safely, lane closures will be required.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)