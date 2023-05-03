OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise pedestrians that the pathway behind the Centre Block on Parliament Hill, which was closed for the winter season, has now been reopened as of Monday, May 1. The Queen Victoria Monument and area, located on the west side of the Centre Block, have also been reopened.

The stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill will remain closed until the end of summer 2023 due to ongoing rehabilitation work by the National Capital Commission.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]