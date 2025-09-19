OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - To meet the economic challenges of today and the future, the Government of Canada is focused on building one Canadian economy by expediting nation-building projects that will connect and transform the country. As part of this, the Government of Canada has committed to striking co-operation agreements with every interested province to realize its goal of "one project, one review" for major projects — a streamlined process where federal and provincial governments collaborate to meet their respective jurisdictional responsibilities to protect the environment and Indigenous rights through a single process.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous groups and the public to comment on a paper which outlines its proposed approach to working with provinces on the assessment of major projects under co-operation agreements and what could be included in agreements with provinces, such as commitments to efficient and effective assessment processes that minimize duplication and enabling the full suite of co-operation mechanisms in the Impact Assessment Act to be used on a project-by-project basis.

Additional comment periods on draft co-operation agreements with individual provinces will be announced as they become available.

