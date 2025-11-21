Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

What is happening?

Société portuaire du Bas-Saint-Laurent et de la Gaspésie (SPBSG) is proposing the Matane Port Facility Expansion Project in Québec. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90008). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on December 11, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

What is the proposed project?

SPBSG is proposing the expansion of the port facilities in Matane, Quebec. As proposed, the project would include the construction of a new commercial wharf, the reconstruction and extension of the existing commercial wharf, dredging activities, and the addition of a storage area. The project would add two new terminals, including one designed to handle ships larger than 25,000 tons deadweight.

