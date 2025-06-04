KINGSTON, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that the LaSalle Causeway will be fully closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians to allow for the temporary opening of the main marine navigation channel during the following periods:

Sunday, June 8 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, June 15 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, June 22 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, June 29 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Tuesday, July 1 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, July 6 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, July 13 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, July 20 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, July 27 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, August 3 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, August 10 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, August 17 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, August 24 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, August 31 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, September 7 , from 6 am to 10 pm

Sunday, September 21 , from 6 am to 8 pm

Sunday, October 5 , from 6 am to 8 pm

Tuesday, October 14 , from 6 am to 8 pm

Sunday, October 19 , from 6 am to 8 pm

Sunday, November 2 , from 6 am to 8 pm

Sunday, November 16 , from 6 am to 8 pm

During these periods, the removal of the modular bridge will begin at 6 am, with the marine channel expected to be open by 9 am. From June 8 to September 7, the marine channel will be closed at 7 pm to reinstall the bridge, with the causeway expected to reopen to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians by 10 pm. From September 21 to November 16, the marine channel will be closed at 5 pm to reinstall the bridge, while the causeway is expected to reopen by 8 pm.

The marine opening schedule for 2025 has been approved by Transport Canada under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act and is available on PSPC's LaSalle Causeway page.

We encourage users to consult our public notices and X (Twitter) account for updates, along with the LaSalle Causeway page for any schedule changes after business hours.

