HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for the installation of new traffic gates, during the following period:

Tuesday, November 4, from 9 am to 3 pm

Wednesday, November 5, from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, 2 lanes will be closed, and 1 northbound and 1 southbound will remain open for vehicle traffic.

The sidewalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists, and marine traffic will not be affected.

The schedule may change depending on weather or working conditions. PSPC will issue a revised public notice in the event of any schedule changes.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services(https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)