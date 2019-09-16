Public Notice - Lane and sidewalk reductions on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge Français
Sep 16, 2019, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists and pedestrians that there will be lane and sidewalk reductions on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to conduct maintenance work during the following periods:
- Tuesday, September 17, from 8 pm to 5 am: 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk
- Wednesday, September 18, from 8 pm to 5 am: 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
