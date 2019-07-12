Public notice - Lane and sidewalk closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists and pedestrians that there will be lane and sidewalk closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to conduct inspections during the following periods:

Monday, July 15 , to Friday, July 19 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk Saturday, July 20 , to Sunday, July 21 , from 7 am to 5 pm : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk Monday, July 22 , to Friday, July 26 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk Saturday, July 27 , to Sunday, July 28 , from 7 am to 5 pm : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk Monday, July 29 , to Friday, August 2 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk Tuesday, August 6 , to Friday, August 9 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk Saturday, August 10 , to Sunday, August 11 , from 7 am to 5 pm : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk Monday, August 12 , to Friday, August 16 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk Saturday, August 17 , to Sunday, August 18 , from 7 am to 5 pm : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk Monday, August 19 , to Friday, August 23 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk

, to , from : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk Saturday, August 24 , from 7 am to 5 pm : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk

, from : 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk Sunday, August 25 , from 7 am to 5 pm : 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of inspections.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

