Public Notice - Intermittent bridge closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of bridge closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Friday, October 29 , to Monday, November 15 , from 7 am to 5 pm

During this period, the bridge will close intermittently for varying intervals between the times specified above. These closures will include sidewalks, and the north and south vehicle lanes. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can expect delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

