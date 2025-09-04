Public Notice - Funding Availability - Co-operation Approach and Agreements Between Canada and Provinces

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - In the 2025 Speech from the Throne, the Government of Canada committed to striking co-operation agreements with every interested province within six months to realize its goal of "one project, one review", while upholding Canada's world-leading environmental standards and constitutional obligations to Indigenous Peoples. Canada's First Ministers subsequently agreed to work toward efficiently and effectively implementing "one project, one review" with the goal of a single assessment for all projects, in a manner that respects federal, provincial, and territorial jurisdiction, enhancing co-ordination activities on permitting and eliminating duplication.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is offering funding to support participation in upcoming public comment periods on the federal government's proposed approach to working with provinces on the assessment of major projects through co-operation agreements with individual provinces under the Impact Assessment Act.

This funding will help eligible individuals and groups review both the federal government's approach to working with provinces and draft co-operation agreements with individual provinces, as they become available.

The timing of each comment period will be announced at a later date; however, this ensures funding opportunities are made available in advance to support Indigenous engagement and public participation.

What are the upcoming products for consultation?

Co-operation approach: this document will outline the Government of Canada's proposed approach to working with provinces to achieve "one project, one review" while upholding Canada's world-leading environmental standards and constitutional obligations to Indigenous Peoples. Co-operation agreements with provinces: Each draft co-operation agreement will outline how the federal and a specific provincial government will work together to assess proposed major projects that require an assessment by both levels of government. They will formalize the commitment of both jurisdictions to an efficient and effective assessment process that minimizes duplication and respects jurisdiction. These agreements will enable the implementation of the full suite of co-operation tools and flexibilities available in the Impact Assessment Act. Individual agreements may reflect differences between provincial assessment regimes.

How can I apply for funding?

To apply for funding, please visit IAAC's Policy Dialogue Program page for access to the funding application form, criteria and application process.

The deadline for submission is October 3, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET.

Submission of a single funding application will be applied to all upcoming comment periods related to this initiative.

IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in the comment periods.

Contacts

For more information on this funding availability, contact IAAC's Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

For media inquiries, write to [email protected]