HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists, cyclists and pedestrians that the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will be fully closed for construction work during the following periods:

Friday, December 15, at 8 pm to Wednesday, December 20 , at 8 am

Tuesday, January 2 , at 12 am to Wednesday, March 20 , at 12 am

During these periods, signage will be in place to direct traffic to alternative routes.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]