GATINEAU, QC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of Alexandra Bridge that on July 31 and August 3, 7, 10, 14, and 17, the bridge will be closed and patrolled for safety measures during the event, Les Grands Feux at Casino Lac-Leamy , as per the following schedule:

from 8:30 to 9:45 pm : full bridge closure

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the centre lane as of 9:45 pm.

Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html