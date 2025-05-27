LOCKPORT, MB, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that the section of the Red River between Lockport and Lister Rapids may experience large fluctuations in water levels. There was a significant amount of rainfall in the south of the province, causing unusually high flows into the Red River.

As a result of rising water levels in Winnipeg and to the south, the dam at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will be releasing more water. Water levels between Lockport and Lister Rapids are therefore forecasted to drop over the coming days. Depending on conditions, a section of the movable dam may need to be removed.

Waters downstream and in proximity to the dam should always be treated as dangerous, but can become even more so as water levels increase.

PSPC encourages the public to exercise caution when approaching the area of the dam and the Red River due to fluctuating water levels and debris.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html