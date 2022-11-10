GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Hull Causeway and Union Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

Friday, November 11 , at 8 pm , to Saturday, November 12 , at 5 am

Thursday, November 17 , at 5 am , to Tuesday, November 22 , at 5 am

Friday, November 25 , at 5 am , to Monday, November 28 , at 5 am

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the crossing during these periods, but the sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.

Please note that these closures could be canceled depending on the progress of the work. In addition, other closures could be added during the weekdays in order to carry out work. Weekday closures will be communicated separately.

Commuters can stay informed about the work performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]