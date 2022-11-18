Nov 18, 2022, 14:17 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, November 18, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, and on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, from 7 am to 6 pm, due to the cancellation of these planned closures.
Commuters can stay informed about the work performed on bridges and any resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
