OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Heartland Power is proposing the construction, operation and decommissioning of a new power-generating facility fueled by natural gas, located in Sturgeon County, about seven kilometres east of Gibbons, Alberta. As proposed, the project would include 200 natural gas reciprocating engine generators organized into modules, exhaust treatment systems, air-cooled radiators, and would have a production capacity of about 920 megawatts to support a new data centre. The project is expected to operate for 25 years.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project.

How can I participate?

Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues, help determine if an impact assessment is required and refine its focus.

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90123) to:

Submit comments online ( submission deadline: 11:59 p.m. on January 26, 2026 );

); Learn about and apply for funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment ( application deadline: February 5, 2026 );

); Learn about the upcoming virtual information sessions on January 15. Join to learn more about the project, assessment process and how to comment; and,

Sign up for notifications.

Participants who have questions about the assessment or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participation Funding Program.

Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

