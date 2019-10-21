Public Notice - Annual closure of St. Andrews Lock and Dam

WINNIPEG, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of the annual closure of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam, which is closed to marine vessels until spring 2020.

PSPC staff began raising the dam's control curtains over the last three weeks due to high water levels and they have now been completely lifted.

Owners of vessels, barges and all property on the Red and Assiniboine rivers and their tributaries are advised to protect their property.

The gated areas below the dam have already been or may be closed because of high, turbulent waters and dangerous currents, severe weather or operational requirements. Once closed, these areas will remain closed until spring 2020.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

