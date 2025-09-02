CAMPBELLTON, NB, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge and Salmon Boulevard for bridge maintenance work during the following period:

Tuesday, September 9 , to Tuesday, September 30

During this period, daytime or night-time lane closures with alternating traffic may be encountered. Motorists can expect short delays.

Pedestrians will have one sidewalk open at all times.

Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

