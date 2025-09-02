PUBLIC NOTICE - Alternating lane closures on J.C. Van Horne Bridge and Salmon Boulevard Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Sep 02, 2025, 14:00 ET

CAMPBELLTON, NB, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge and Salmon Boulevard for bridge maintenance work during the following period:

  • Tuesday, September 9, to Tuesday, September 30

During this period, daytime or night-time lane closures with alternating traffic may be encountered. Motorists can expect short delays.

Pedestrians will have one sidewalk open at all times.

Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Information

Real Property Services
Public Services and Procurement Canada
Contact Real Property Services 

Follow us on X (Twitter)
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada