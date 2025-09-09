TÉMISCAMING, QC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be alternating lane closures, in which the open lane will be reduced to 3.03 metres, with possible short-term full bridge closures on the Timiskaming Dam bridge in Quebec for asphalt work during the following period:

Monday, September 15 , to Friday, September 19 , from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Short-term full bridge closures up to 15 minutes at a time may also be required. Road signage will be in place and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays. The sidewalk will remain open.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

