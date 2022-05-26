KINGSTON, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an update to the alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work. There is a delay in the completion of the project due to concrete and asphalt suppliers experiencing strikes at their facilities as part of the Ontario-wide strike action in the construction industry. Due this delay, the lane closure is being extended to the following:

mid-June 2022

Vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists can expect to see lane closures extend into mid-June. There will be two flag persons on site to direct traffic during rush hour. There will be a temporary sidewalk diversion to ensure access to pedestrians.

PSPC will continue to provide stakeholders and the public with updates regarding the ongoing work on the LaSalle Causeway.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]