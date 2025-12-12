MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to rebuilding, rearming and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Today, the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, announced that Canada has awarded a contract to Bombardier to acquire 6 Canadian-built Global 6500 aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force under the Airlift Capability Project – Multi-role Flight Service.

As one of the initial procurements under the new Defence Investment Agency (DIA), the investment in the Global 6500 will provide a modern, versatile replacement for the current CC-144 Challenger fleet to perform worldwide utility flights and support missions such as aeromedical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and national security operations. The estimated value of the contract is approximately $753 million (CAD), with the first aircraft expected to be delivered by summer 2027, and initial operational capability achieved by the end of 2027, prioritizing a streamlined approach with the DIA. The contract also includes training for aircrew and maintenance personnel as well as military modifications.

The Government of Canada has selected a world-leading Canadian-based firm with global reach that will leverage its footprint across the country to help meet the needs of the CAF, and will invest in Canada's industrial base. This includes the more than 60 Canadian suppliers who will support the production of the aircraft. Through this contract, Bombardier will support Canada's aerospace ecosystem by working with small and medium-sized businesses and advancing research and development initiatives that benefit the domestic supply chain. This contract is also projected to create over 900 direct and indirect Canadian jobs associated to the aircraft manufacturing activities, including the supply chain.

"By choosing a Canadian-built fleet, we're putting our industry, our workers, and our incredible aerospace talent front and centre. This investment supports good jobs here at home while giving the Royal Canadian Air Force modern, versatile aircraft they can rely on for humanitarian missions, medical evacuations, and national security operations. Canadian expertise continues to drive the capabilities our Armed Forces need to keep Canadians safe."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The award of this contract to purchase the Global 6500 under the Defence Investment Agency is a turning point in how Canada equips its military. By streamlining processes and cutting red tape, the Defence Investment Agency is accelerating the delivery of the versatile capabilities the Royal Canadian Air Force needs. Canada has a world-class aerospace industry, and this investment will harness that strength to create good-paying jobs, drive innovation, and bolster our security."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"The acquisition of the Global 6500 represents an important investment into the future operational effectiveness of our Royal Canadian Air Force. These modern aircraft will enhance operational flexibility and readiness and support Canada's strategic air mobility in Canada and abroad. On the global stage, this fleet reflects our enduring commitment to supporting Canada's aerospace industry and maintaining our national identity."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"Today's awarding of the multi-role aircraft contract to Bombardier demonstrates our government's commitment to outfitting our armed forces with the equipment necessary to keep Canadians safe, while buying Canadian wherever possible. Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, this contract will reinforce Canada's expertise in the strategic areas of aerospace and defence, strengthen our defence industrial base, and create economic opportunities across the country."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Building these aircrafts in Mississauga is good news for workers and their families in our community. This investment will support good paying jobs, grow our local economy, and reinforce Mississauga's role as a hub for advanced manufacturing. It is a clear example of how when we invest in Canada's security, we are also strengthening communities."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Acquiring this fleet will ensure the Royal Canadian Air Force is well-equipped for its future missions, while creating new opportunities for Canada's aerospace sector. Through the application of the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy to this procurement, the Government of Canada will ensure that it strengthens our defence industrial base, helps empower small and medium-sized businesses, and advances research and development across the country."

Karim Bardeesy

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

"The Global 6500 aircraft is a world-class, made-in-Canada product with the versatility to perform multiple missions, making it the go-to solution for governments around the world. Today, the more than 12,000 Canadians who work at Bombardier can take great pride in knowing that this aircraft will now serve their country."



Éric Martel President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is modernizing defence procurement through the newly established DIA. By streamlining decisions and centralizing expertise, the agency is accelerating the delivery of mission-critical equipment to the CAF. This contract is one of the first procurements to be undertaken by the DIA.

Bombardier is a globally recognized Canadian aerospace company known for its advanced business jets, including the Canadian-built Global 6500. With production in Quebec and Ontario, the company is also leading efforts in sustainable aviation through alternative fuels and ecofriendly design.

