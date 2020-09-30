Public Notice - Alternating lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing

During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The sidewalk will remain accessible.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

