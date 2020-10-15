/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Public Services and Procurement Canada/ Français
Oct 15, 2020, 13:51 ET
In the news release, Public Notice - Alternating lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing, issued 30-Sep-2020 by Public Services and Procurement Canada over CNW, please note that the repair work will occur from Monday to Saturday, and not from Monday to Friday. The complete, corrected release follows:
Public Notice - Alternating lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Hull Causeway Bridge of the Chaudiere Crossing for repair work during the following periods:
- from Thursday, October 1, to Saturday, October 3, from 7 pm to 6 am
- from Monday, October 5, to Saturday, October 10, from 7 pm to 6 am
- from Monday, October 12, to Saturday, October 17, from 7 pm to 6 am
During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.
The sidewalk will remain accessible.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
