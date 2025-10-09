GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed at night during the following periods:

Tuesday, October 14, to Friday, October 17, from 7 pm to 6 am

Sunday, October 19, to Friday, October 24, from 7 pm to 6 am

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

These night closures will allow the bridge to remain open during peak hours while giving PSPC sufficient time to conduct geotechnical investigations for the upcoming Alexandra Bridge replacement.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

