News provided byPublic Services and Procurement Canada
Sep 11, 2025, 11:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for inspection work during the following periods:
- Wednesday, September 17, and Thursday, September 18, (rain date: Friday, September 19) from 9:30 am to 3 pm
During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)
