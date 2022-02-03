PUBLIC NOTICE - Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists
Feb 03, 2022, 11:32 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alexandra Bridge currently has a 27-tonne load restriction applied to all types of vehicles. Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to an ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa that started on January 28, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic except on:
- Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4, from 6 to 10 am, the Ottawa-bound lane will be open to vehicular traffic.
Also, on Saturday, February 5, and Sunday, February 6, the boardwalk lane will be closed and pedestrians and cyclists will use the centre lane.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
Share this article