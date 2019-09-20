Public Notice - Alexandra Bridge and Chaudiere Crossing closed to motorists

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Sep 20, 2019, 14:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that all lanes on the Alexandra Bridge and Chaudière crossing will be closed for the 2019 Canada Army Run during the following periods:

  • Alexandra Bridge:
    • Sunday, September 22, from 7:30 am to 1 pm
  • Chaudiere Crossing:
    • Sunday, September 22, from 6:30 am to 1:30 pm
The sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

