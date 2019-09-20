Public Notice - Alexandra Bridge and Chaudiere Crossing closed to motorists
Sep 20, 2019, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that all lanes on the Alexandra Bridge and Chaudière crossing will be closed for the 2019 Canada Army Run during the following periods:
- Alexandra Bridge:
- Sunday, September 22, from 7:30 am to 1 pm
- Chaudiere Crossing:
- Sunday, September 22, from 6:30 am to 1:30 pm
The sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
Share this article