Public Letter - A Sole Mission: Cure Depression and End Suicide

Date: November 27, 2020



From: Roger McIntyre, Director, Mental Health International

Bill Wilkerson, LL. D. (Hon), Executive Chairman, Mental Health International

(This is a public information statement for all)

PORT HOPE, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Before COVID-19 struck, another pandemic was developing. That is, the advent of depression as the leading cause of disablement in our workforce. A trend well-documented and predicted by the Global Burden of Disease Study (WHO, World Bank).

The depression pandemic has gathered speed and power because of COVID-19 and it has become apparent to us that a public review is called for as to how Canada is handling the mental health crisis now unfolding.

It is now apparent that Canada and our trading partners must be unified behind a bold global objective:

Securing a cure for depression and an end to suicide

This is now plausible:

Science is getting closer to understanding the causes of mental illnesses, specifically, according to Quebec's Chief Scientist, our genes and experiences in life.

Preventing the disabling and deadly effects of mental disorders thus becomes plausible and attainable.

Another huge factor:

Fast-response treatments are becoming available. This is the reason why the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (the "CRTCE") was launched with one clinic in Mississauga and looking to expand throughout Canada and Europe.

It is hoped that an international network will emerge from these initiatives. These clinics will deliver treatments deploying ketamine for those suffering treatment-resistant depression.

Ketamine, used for a long-time for other medical purposes, has been approved in Canada, the US and Europe by health regulators for treating treatment-resistant depression. Ketamine has also been approved by the US Federal Drug Administration for persons with depression and suicidality.

The CRTCE is part of the business portfolio of a public-traded company and we are releasing this public letter due to an accelerating urgency to articulate the goal we believe is now both necessary and achievable.

The urgency of acting upon this is reflected in the toll that suicide routinely takes - often driven by serious depression. That is, 800,000 lives lost worldwide every year (WHO) and 10 people a day in Canada alone.

Consider Canada's losses this way – equivalent to one jumbo jet, full of passengers, crashing to the ground and killing all on board every month – 12 months a year. One of those jets is carrying adolescent kids only.

The risks of suicide are increasing in Canada and the world-surging in the wake of the malignant uncertainty, isolation, and fear for the future among millions of families.

In this, let us also be aware of the pressures facing health care workers, first responders, police and other essential service providers: they bear a significant part of the burden imposed by the pandemics we are now contending with.

Curing depression and ending suicide is and will remain our sole, dedicated mission.

Please reach out.

www.mentalhealthinternational.ca

