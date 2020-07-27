Public Invited to Share Information on Red Hill Valley Parkway with Inquiry

HAMILTON, ON, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI) is inviting members of the public who were affected by an accident on the Red Hill Valley Parkway and who have information or documentation they wish to share to contact the Inquiry to discuss their experiences.

Those who wish to get involved should contact the Inquiry by email at [email protected] and include their name, contact information and a brief description of what they would like to share. The Inquiry will try to respond within 48 hours to obtain additional information and arrange a time for a telephone or video conference call.

The Inquiry's consultation with affected persons will begin in August 2020.

Affected persons who wish to be involved in the Inquiry's consultation should be aware that the Inquiry may share relevant information or documents it receives with other Inquiry participants.

The RHVPI is currently reviewing documents relevant to its Terms of Reference. Anyone with information they think might be helpful to the Inquiry is also invited to contact the Inquiry at [email protected].

Public hearings are expected to begin in 2021.

