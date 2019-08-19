Public Invited to Follow Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry News Through New Website

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The public will now be able to access information about the Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI) following the launch today of the RHVPI's new website, which can be found at www.rhvpi.ca

The public and interested parties are invited to visit the site to access information about public meetings, how to apply to participate in the public hearings, the schedule of public hearings and witnesses, transcripts of testimony and exhibits filed, decisions and media releases.

Updates on the inquiry will also be posted on social media through a new Twitter handle - @RHVPI - which was also launched today.

The RHVPI is being conducted by Commissioner Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel. It was called by the City of Hamilton to investigate matters related to a 2013 friction report related to the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

The RHVPI is currently collecting relevant documents. Public hearings are expected to begin in 2020. A specific date or location has not yet been determined.

For further information: Wendy McCann, Inquiry Director of Communications, wmccann@rhvpi.ca, 416-473-4829