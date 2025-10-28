Public Health Notice: Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to dog food and treats

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -

Do not feed your dog, sell or distribute recalled Puppy Love and Puppy World brand dog treats. For details on recalled products, please consult the Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

Always practice good hand hygiene and frequent handwashing after contact with dogs, their food and treats.

Outbreak details Illnesses (human) 32 Provinces and territories with illnesses (number of illnesses) Alberta (14)

British Columbia (15)

Northwest Territories (1)

Ontario (2) Hospitalizations 8 Deaths 0 Gender 59% female Age range 0 to 87 years of age Product Recall Yes, certain Puppy Love and Puppy World Brand raw Pet Treats recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination Investigation status Active

Product Recall

On October 28, 2025, Puppy Love Pet Products Inc. has voluntarily recalled certain Puppy Love and Puppy World brand pet treats:

Puppy Love Beef Chew (4 pack)

Puppy Love Chicken Breast (120g, 300g)

Puppy Love Chicken Wing Tips (120g)

Puppy World Lamb Lung (150g, 340g, 454g)

These products were sold from February 2025 to October 2025. For more information on the recalled products, please consult the consumer product recall notice on the Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

How to protect your health

In Canada, pet food products are not subject to the same regulations and testing as food intended for humans. Dog food and treats can be contaminated with bacteria, including Salmonella, which can make people and dogs sick. You can get sick with Salmonella through contact with a dog, their food or treats, as well as their waste. Even if dogs don't show any signs of illness, they can still infect people who are in contact with them or their environment.

The following advice applies to individuals, as well as retailers and distributors:

Check to see if you have recalled Puppy Love or Puppy World brand dog treats in your home or establishment. If you do, throw them out.

Do not feed your dog, sell or distribute recalled Puppy Love or Puppy World brand dog treats.

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after handling any type of dog food or treat.

Teach children to wash their hands thoroughly, with soap and water, every time after touching dogs, their food or treats.

Wash and sanitize any containers, utensils and surfaces that have come into contact with dog food or treats , before using them again. This includes food and water bowls, countertops, microwaves and refrigerators.

before using them again. This includes food and water bowls, countertops, microwaves and refrigerators. Use dedicated dishes and utensils to serve your dog and wash them separately from other dishes and utensils.

Store all dog food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared and away from reach of young children. Pick up food and treats containers when your pet is done with them.

Follow storage instructions found on the packaging of dog food and treats, including proper refrigeration and freezing if needed, to prevent them from becoming spoiled.

Read the labels on dog food and treats to learn about the ingredients, the product's expiry date, and if the food is cooked or raw. Raw pet food and treats may be fresh, frozen, dehydrated or freeze-dried.

Wash your hands after contact with a dog and after handling their waste.

People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include:

Contact your health care provider if you think you're experiencing symptoms of a Salmonella infection.

Clean your hands to help reduce the spread of infectious diseases

Food safety for vulnerable populations

Symptoms

Salmonellosis has a wide range of symptoms. You may not get sick at all. However, if you do get sick, symptoms usually start within 6 to 72 hours after exposure.

You may experience:

chills

a fever

nausea

diarrhea

vomiting

stomach cramps

a sudden headache

Most symptoms end within 4 to 7 days.

While most people recover completely on their own, some people may have a more serious illness that:

requires hospital care

may lead to long-lasting health effects or death

Salmonellosis (Salmonella)

Investigation summary

There are 32 laboratory-confirmed human cases of Salmonella Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in:

Alberta (14)

British Columbia (15)

Northwest Territories (1)

Ontario (2)

People became sick between mid-February and early October 2025 and are between 0 and 87 years of age. The majority of them are female (59%). There are eight hospitalizations and no reported deaths.

Many people who became sick reported handling dog food and treats prior to becoming ill. A single common supplier of dog food or treats has not been identified as the source of the outbreak.

Exposure to certain Puppy Love and Puppy World brand dog treats has been identified as a likely source for some of the illnesses reported in the outbreak.

Salmonella was found in samples of:

Puppy World Lamb Lung treats (150 gram, 340 gram, 454 gram bags)

Puppy Love Chicken Wing Tip treats (120 gram bags)

Puppy Love Chicken Breast treats (120 gram and 300 gram bags)

Puppy Love Beef Chew 6-inch treats (Value pack, four pieces)

Puppy Love "Twisty Jr." beef treats (Value pack, five pieces)

Puppy Love "Jr Ribbon" beef treats (Value pack, five pieces)

Puppy Love Canadian Beef Curly treats (Value pack, five pieces)

Puppy Love Beef Bully 12-inch treats (Value pack, five pieces)

Puppy Love Beef Slim treats (Value pack, five pieces)

Puppy Love "Jr Bully Mini" 4-5 inch beef treats (Value pack, ten pieces)

The investigation is ongoing and additional sources of the outbreak may be identified. This notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

More recent illnesses may continue to be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 15 and 101 days.

This notice only includes laboratory-confirmed cases. The actual number of sick people in Canada is likely much higher. Many people have mild symptoms and don't go to the doctor, so they aren't tested. Researchers estimate that for each case of Salmonella reported to public health, there are 26 more cases that are not reported.

