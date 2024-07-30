OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Update

This outbreak investigation is ongoing. The public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

At a glance

Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute various recalled plant-based refrigerated beverages

Illnesses 18 Provinces and territories with

illnesses (number of illnesses) Alberta (1)

Ontario (12)

Quebec (4)

Nova Scotia (1) Hospitalizations 13 Deaths 2 Gender 72% female Age range 7-89

67% of cases are 50 years of age or older Food Recall Yes, various Silk and Great Value brand plant-based

refrigerated beverages recalled nationally

Investigation status Active

Recalled food

Food recall warnings have been issued for plant-based refrigerated beverages from:

Silk

Great Value

For more information on the recalled products, please consult the Canadian Food inspection Agency (CFIA) recall notice on the Government of Canada Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

How to protect your health

Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial illness that can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product, including the recalled products.

While healthy individuals can fall ill from a Listeria infection, the disease can be fatal for unborn babies, newborns, individuals over age 60, and those with weakened immune systems.

The following advice applies to individuals across Canada:

Check to see if you have recalled products in your homes or establishment by looking for the specific product name and size, UPC and codes in the recall alert.

Do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products or any product made with them.

consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products or any product made with them. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer.

Do not cook food for other people if you've been diagnosed with a Listeria infection or any other gastrointestinal illness.

cook food for other people if you've been diagnosed with a infection or any other gastrointestinal illness. Contact your health care provider if you think you're experiencing symptoms of Listeria infection.

Those who are most at risk of becoming sick with severe listeriosis include:

People with weakened immune systems (unable to fight diseases easily).

Adults over the age of 60. The risk increases with age due to a weakening immune system.

People who are pregnant, including their unborn or newborn baby.

What are the complication risks?

If you have severe listeriosis, you can develop meningitis (a brain infection) and/or blood poisoning. Severe listeriosis can be fatal.

Although people infected while pregnant may only experience mild, flu-like symptoms, listeriosis can spread to their unborn baby, and it can cause:

a miscarriage

this is when your baby dies in the womb before the 20th week of pregnancy

a stillbirth

this is when your baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks of pregnancy (before delivery)

a premature birth

life-threatening illness in your baby shortly after birth

Symptoms

Symptoms of listeriosis can start as early as 3 days after eating contaminated food. You may have the following symptoms:

fever

nausea

cramps

diarrhea

vomiting

headache

constipation

muscle aches

In severe cases, the bacteria can spread to the nervous system (the brain, spinal cord and nerves). Symptoms of severe listeriosis include:

stiff neck

confusion

headache

loss of balance

Symptoms of severe listeriosis may appear up to 70 days after you have been exposed to Listeria.

Listeriosis (Listeria)

Food safety for vulnerable populations

Investigation summary

There are 18 laboratory-confirmed cases of Listeria monocytogenes illness linked to this outbreak in:

People became sick between August 2023 and early July 2024. Of the cases reported to us, thirteen people have been hospitalized and two individuals have died. Many people who became sick reported drinking recalled plant-based beverages before their illnesses occurred.

People who became sick are between 7 and 89 years old. Most of them are:

adults 50 years of age or older (67%)

female (72%).

More recent illnesses may continue to be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 9 and 29 days.

This outbreak may not be limited to the provinces or territories with known illnesses because the recalled plant-based beverages were distributed to nationally.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contact us: Public Health Agency of Canada, Media Relations, Telephone: 613-957-2983, Email: [email protected]; Public inquiries, Telephone: 1-866-225-0709 (toll-free), Email: [email protected]