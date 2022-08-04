Public Golf Course Muskoka Highlands Giving Free Gas To Golfers Puts A Happy Spin On The Rise Of Gas Prices

It's no secret that gas is much higher than last year. One golf course is making the rise in gas prices a reason to celebrate.

BRACEBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The jump from $1/litre earlier to almost $2/litre today is not sitting well with anyone. Before you trade in your car for a bicycle, we have some unexpected, great news…

Don MacKay, President - Muskoka Highlands Golf Links

Muskoka Highlands , a golf course already stirring up some buzz with its wild ideas, is at it again. Until gas prices fall to 2021 levels, Muskoka Highlands has agreed to pay their golfers the cost of gas to visit them. "We are blessed to have so many golfers excited enough to travel up to 200 kilometres to reach us," Don MacKay, President at Muskoka Highlands, expresses passionately. "We wanted to give Canadian golfers a little something back as a thank you!"

Muskoka Highlands, already making waves being the first golf course in the region that welcomes golfers with their dogs on their golf courses and has a unique pay with your age membership, knows that this could make a real difference for golfers in Ontario. "With the economy what is," MacKay adds, "we want to be able to provide our neighbours with an escape that doesn't break the bank."

To take advantage of this groundbreaking deal:

Book your foursome tee time online on any day after 1pm at this link . Fill up your gas tank within 24 hours before your tee time. Head to: Muskoka Highlands, 1036 South Monck Drive, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1W8T3. Submit your gas receipt when you arrive to check-in, and you will get it credited back to your credit card.

"It's like parking validation, but better…"



Limitations:

Since the golf course is trying to promote a reduction in emissions, they are encouraging carpooling. As a result, reimbursements are limited to one gas tank refund per group of 4 golfers. Additionally, online reservations are required as this golf course is quite popular, and tee times fill up fast.

The offer is available on 18 Hole green fees for a foursome after 1PM on any day of the week. Only one gas receipt will be reimbursed for a foursome.

Foursomes who wish to play 9 holes will get reimbursed a gas card worth $50

About Muskoka Highlands

Muskoka Highlands is a family-owned and operated links-style golf course in Muskoka, that's been around since 1993. This dog-friendly course prides itself on a warm, fun and friendly atmosphere not so common on golf courses.

Set on beautiful greens, the golf course has stunning views, the longest driving range in the region, footgolf, lawn bowling, an online golf shop , a food truck and more

