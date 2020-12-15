Public Announcement - Ministry of Government and Consumer Services Appoints New Member to the Real Estate Council of Ontario Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Real Estate Council of Ontario is pleased to welcome Ms. Janet Cloud to its Board of Directors, as appointed by the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.

In this position, Ms. Cloud will be assisting RECO and the Board to execute the strategic objectives outlined in its robust 2019-2023 Strategic Plan, Modern Regulation for a Dynamic Marketplace.

Ms. Cloud is an accomplished senior technology and operations executive with global experience in medium to large companies. She was VP Operations & Technology and a board director at Advantage Group International and spent 10 years as EVP at TNS Canada/TNS U.S. (TNS Global). Ms. Cloud also has more than 15 years' experience on government, corporate, healthcare and charitable boards.

This appointment is another step in the Ministry's longstanding commitment to consumer protection and responsible regulation within the real estate industry.

"The members of the Board are all very pleased by the appointment of Ms. Cloud. Janet will further expand on the existing strengths within RECO's Board," said Tamer Fahmi, Chair, RECO.

About RECO

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) enforces the rules that real estate salespeople, brokers, and brokerages must follow when facilitating a real estate transaction in Ontario. In Ontario, the provincial government writes the rules that real estate salespeople, brokers and brokerages must follow, and RECO enforces those rules on the government's behalf. These rules are outlined in the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002, (REBBA 2002). www.reco.on.ca

