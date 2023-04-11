Public advisory - UPDATE: Additional unauthorized health product seized from Paris Natural Foods may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is warning consumers that an additional unauthorized health product, Bio-Love, seized from Paris Natural Foods, was tested and found to contain tadalafil and caffeine.

For more information, including the risks and what to do, visit Health Canada's online safety alert.

Bio-Love (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Affected products

Product

Promoted use

Prescription
drug on the label

Retailer

Bio-Love

Sexual enhancement

Tested and found to
contain tadalafil and
caffeine

Paris Natural Foods

1500 Paris Street

Sudbury, ON

