Public advisory - UPDATE: Additional unauthorized health product seized from Paris Natural Foods may pose serious health risks Français
Apr 11, 2023, 13:51 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is warning consumers that an additional unauthorized health product, Bio-Love, seized from Paris Natural Foods, was tested and found to contain tadalafil and caffeine.
For more information, including the risks and what to do, visit Health Canada's online safety alert.
Affected products
|
Product
|
Promoted use
|
Prescription
|
Retailer
|
Bio-Love
|
Sexual enhancement
|
Tested and found to
|
Paris Natural Foods
1500 Paris Street
Sudbury, ON
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article