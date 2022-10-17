OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Brilliant Skin Rejuvenating Facial Cream Skin lightening Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tretinoin Glamouroza E-retail Red Deer, AB Removed from sale Brilliant Skin Rejuvenating Facial Toner Skin lightening Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tretrinoin Glamouroza E-retail Red Deer, AB Removed from sale

