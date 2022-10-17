Public Advisory - Unauthorized skin lightening products removed from sale in Red Deer, AB, may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Oct 17, 2022, 12:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Brilliant Skin Rejuvenating Facial Cream

Skin lightening

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tretinoin

 

Glamouroza E-retail

Red Deer, AB

Removed from sale

Brilliant Skin Rejuvenating Facial Toner

Skin lightening

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tretrinoin

Glamouroza E-retail

Red Deer, AB

Removed from sale

Images 
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada