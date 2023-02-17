Product: Unauthorized health product labelled to contain a prescription drug

Unauthorized health product labelled to contain a prescription drug Issue: Health products – Product safety

Health products – Product safety What to do: Do not use this product. Return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal. Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold with a prescription. Buy your prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies only.

Affected products

Product Prescription drug on

the label Retailer Solmux Carbocisteine Mucolytic,

500 mg capsule Labelled to contain

carbocisteine Palengke Pinoy Store 5075 50th Street Camrose, AB

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers about an unauthorized health product, Solmux Carbocisteine Mucolytic, that it removed from sale from Palengke Pinoy, a retail store in Camrose, AB, and an online store on Facebook. This unauthorized product was labelled to contain carbocisteine, a prescription drug for thinning mucus, which may pose serious health risks such as nausea, diarrhea, allergic reactions and gastrointestinal bleeding. It was sold as capsules in foil packets without accompanying exterior packaging and safety information.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks. For example, they could contain high-risk ingredients, such as prescription drugs, additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label. These ingredients could interact with other medications and foods. In addition, these products may not actually contain the active ingredients that consumers would expect them to contain to help maintain and improve their health.

Prescription drugs should only be used under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold with a prescription.

What you should do

Do not use this product. Return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

Buy your prescription drugs only from licensed pharmacies.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Background

Carbocisteine is a prescription drug that is not approved for use in Canada. It is used in other countries to treat conditions associated with too much mucus in the respiratory tract. Side effects include diarrhea, nausea and heartburn. Serious allergic (e.g., anaphylactic) and skin reactions have been reported with its use. Carbocisteine can disrupt the lining of the stomach and can cause gastrointestinal bleeding in the elderly, those with a history of peptic ulcers, or patients taking medications known to cause gastrointestinal bleeds such as acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The use of carbocisteine by pregnant people is not recommended.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]