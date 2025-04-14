OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs

Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety What to do: Consult a health care professional if you have used an unauthorized injectable peptide drug and have health concerns. Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada.

Affected products

Unauthorized health products sold online by Prime Research of Sherbrooke, QC, including injectable peptide drugs

Issue

Health Canada has seized unauthorized injectable peptides drugs, along with unauthorized bodybuilding drugs, sold online by Prime Research as they may pose serious health risks. At Health Canada's request, the company has stopped advertising and selling unauthorized health products, including taking down its website.

Peptide drugs affect the body's functions and injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs in Canada. Health Canada has not authorized any of the products sold on Prime Research's website, which means they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and it is illegal to sell them in Canada. Prescription drugs should only be used under the care of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects.

Unauthorized injectable drugs may pose serious health risks. They could:

cause infection, allergic reactions, possible interactions with other medications an individual might be taking, and other health complications

contain high-risk ingredients, additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label

not have been manufactured or stored safely.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect public health and safety, including communicating updates, if needed.

What you should do

Consult a health care professional (physician, nurse, pharmacist) if you have used an unauthorized injectable peptide drug and have health concerns.

Follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste or return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Be aware of the risks of buying health products online.

Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

