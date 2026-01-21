OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -

Summary

Issue

With growing interest in GLP-1 products such as semaglutide (e.g. Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (e.g. Mounjaro, Zepbound) for weight loss, some people may turn to unauthorized or counterfeit products, which could pose serious health risks because they have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness, or quality.

Health Canada has identified various retailers in Canada selling unauthorized GLP-1 products, both in stores and online. Some websites and social media advertisements misuse official Health Canada logos and display fake endorsements to mislead consumers. Health Canada never endorses a health product and does not allow its logo to be used in the advertising or packaging of health products.

Risk of using unauthorized or counterfeit products:

Unauthorized or counterfeit drugs carry many risks, including:

containing too much, too little, or none of the active ingredient

containing unlisted, dangerous or unknown ingredients

containing contaminants, such as solvents, heavy metals, particles (fibers, glass, plastic), or microbials (bacteria, fungi, endotoxins)

being poorly or incorrectly labelled

being improperly manufactured or stored

Unauthorized or counterfeit injectable products carry even more risks, such as infections due to lack of sterility, allergic reactions, and other serious negative outcomes due to contamination, improper handling, or unsafe administration.

Prescription drugs are used to treat specific medical conditions and can cause serious side effects and should only be taken under the guidance and supervision of a healthcare professional. Without proper oversight, there is a risk of harmful drug interactions or adverse effects that a healthcare professional can help to prevent or to manage appropriately. In Canada, only licensed pharmacies can legally sell prescription drugs.

What Health Canada is doing:

Selling unauthorized or counterfeit products or making false or misleading claims to prevent, treat or cure illnesses is illegal in Canada. Health Canada is actively monitoring the marketplace and is continuing to take action, such as seizures, issuance of compliance or warning letters, against the sale and advertisement of these products in stores and online. The Department is also working closely with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to stop unauthorized shipments from entering the country.

Status of GLP-1 drugs in Canada:

GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide (e.g., Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (e.g., Mounjaro and Zepbound) are prescription drugs authorized by Health Canada to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. They can be found in either injectable formats or as oral tablets.

Known risks associated with the use of GLP-1 products include severe gastrointestinal problems, pancreatitis, worsening kidney injury and low blood sugar, particularly if combined with other medications. Your healthcare professional can help you determine if GLP-1 products are appropriate for you.

What you should do

Only buy prescription drugs from a licensed pharmacy.

Do not buy or use unauthorized products.

Look for drugs that have been authorized by Health Canada by checking for the eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the label and by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database.

Speak with your healthcare professional if you have used an unauthorized GLP-1 product and have concerns about your health.

product and have concerns about your health. Know the risks of buying drugs over the Internet and know how to choose a safe online pharmacy.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints, including suspected counterfeit and unauthorized products, to Health Canada.

