Product: All strengths of Teva Octreotide for Injectable Suspension Kit (DIN 02503751, 02503778 and 0253786) with the lot numbers noted below.

All strengths of Teva Octreotide for Injectable Suspension Kit (DIN 02503751, 02503778 and 0253786) with the lot numbers noted below. Issue: Health products – Product quality

Health products – Product quality What to do: If you have an affected product, do not use it. Speak to your health care professional immediately to obtain an alternative or replacement product. Seek medical attention if you have used this product and are experiencing symptoms of infection, or other unexpected symptoms or side effects.

Affected products

Product DIN UPC Lot Expiration date Teva Octreotide for injection 10 mg/vial - kit 02503751 068510998460 4401203R 4401202 4400915 31 Oct 2026 30 Sep 2026 31 Aug 2026 Teva Octreotide for injection 20 mg/vial - kit 02503778 068510998477 4501460 4401309 4401501 4401231 4401065 31 Mar 2027 30 Sep 2026 31 Oct 2026 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2026 Teva Octreotide for injection 30 mg/vial - kit 02503786 068510998484 4501296 4401394 4500804 4500219 4401208 4500218 4401207 4400955 4400918 28 Feb 2027 31 Oct 2026 31 Oct 2026 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2026 31 Aug 2026

Issue

Teva Canada Limited is recalling all strengths (lots listed above) of the prescription drug Octreotide as a precautionary measure due to deficiencies in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) identified at its foreign manufacturing site. GMPs ensure drugs meet the appropriate quality standards for their intended use before they are sold. The deficiencies identified could lead to potential quality issues with the products, including microbiological contamination (leading to compromised sterility), contamination with foreign particles and concerns related to dosing accuracy.

Potential serious health risks associated with these deficiencies include:

Skin and muscle infections at the injection site, including cellulitis or abscess

Severe blood infection

Blood clots

Hypersensitivity reactions, including life threatening allergic reactions

Inflammatory reactions/lumps at the injection site

Lack of therapeutic effect due to an insufficient dose

Symptoms of overdose, such as hot flushes, frequent urination, fatigue, depression, anxiety and lack of concentration, or worsened side effects.

Teva Octreotide acetate for injectable suspension is a long-acting prescription medication used to treat certain hormone-related disorders, including acromegaly (a condition caused by too much growth hormone), as well as severe diarrhea and flushing caused by certain tumors.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and investigation, including its implementation of corrective and preventive actions. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

If you have an affected product, do not use it. Speak to your health care professional immediately to obtain an alternative or replacement product. If you are unsure whether your product is affected, check with your pharmacy.

Seek medical attention if you have used this product and are experiencing symptoms of infection, or other unexpected symptoms or side effects.

Return affected product(s) to the pharmacy where it was purchased for proper disposal.

Consult a health care professional if you have used the affected product and have health concerns.

Contact Teva Canada Limited by calling toll-free at 1-800-268-4127, option 3, or by email at [email protected] , if you have questions about this recall.

, if you have questions about this recall. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]