Public advisory -Teva Octreotide for injectable suspension recalled due to potential drug quality issues Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Jan 13, 2026, 13:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Product: All strengths of Teva Octreotide for Injectable Suspension Kit (DIN 02503751, 02503778 and 0253786) with the lot numbers noted below.
- Issue: Health products – Product quality
- What to do: If you have an affected product, do not use it. Speak to your health care professional immediately to obtain an alternative or replacement product. Seek medical attention if you have used this product and are experiencing symptoms of infection, or other unexpected symptoms or side effects.
Affected products
|
Product
|
DIN
|
UPC
|
Lot
|
Expiration date
|
Teva Octreotide for injection 10 mg/vial - kit
|
02503751
|
068510998460
|
4401203R
4401202
4400915
|
31 Oct 2026
30 Sep 2026
31 Aug 2026
|
Teva Octreotide for injection 20 mg/vial - kit
|
02503778
|
068510998477
|
4501460
4401309
4401501
4401231
4401065
|
31 Mar 2027
30 Sep 2026
31 Oct 2026
30 Sep 2026
30 Sep 2026
|
Teva Octreotide for injection 30 mg/vial - kit
|
02503786
|
068510998484
|
4501296
4401394
4500804
4500219
4401208
4500218
4401207
4400955
4400918
|
28 Feb 2027
31 Oct 2026
31 Oct 2026
30 Sep 2026
30 Sep 2026
30 Sep 2026
30 Sep 2026
30 Sep 2026
31 Aug 2026
Issue
Teva Canada Limited is recalling all strengths (lots listed above) of the prescription drug Octreotide as a precautionary measure due to deficiencies in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) identified at its foreign manufacturing site. GMPs ensure drugs meet the appropriate quality standards for their intended use before they are sold. The deficiencies identified could lead to potential quality issues with the products, including microbiological contamination (leading to compromised sterility), contamination with foreign particles and concerns related to dosing accuracy.
Potential serious health risks associated with these deficiencies include:
- Skin and muscle infections at the injection site, including cellulitis or abscess
- Severe blood infection
- Blood clots
- Hypersensitivity reactions, including life threatening allergic reactions
- Inflammatory reactions/lumps at the injection site
- Lack of therapeutic effect due to an insufficient dose
- Symptoms of overdose, such as hot flushes, frequent urination, fatigue, depression, anxiety and lack of concentration, or worsened side effects.
Teva Octreotide acetate for injectable suspension is a long-acting prescription medication used to treat certain hormone-related disorders, including acromegaly (a condition caused by too much growth hormone), as well as severe diarrhea and flushing caused by certain tumors.
Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and investigation, including its implementation of corrective and preventive actions. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.
What you should do
- If you have an affected product, do not use it. Speak to your health care professional immediately to obtain an alternative or replacement product. If you are unsure whether your product is affected, check with your pharmacy.
- Seek medical attention if you have used this product and are experiencing symptoms of infection, or other unexpected symptoms or side effects.
- Return affected product(s) to the pharmacy where it was purchased for proper disposal.
- Consult a health care professional if you have used the affected product and have health concerns.
- Contact Teva Canada Limited by calling toll-free at 1-800-268-4127, option 3, or by email at [email protected], if you have questions about this recall.
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article