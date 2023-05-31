Public advisory - Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies recalled due to missing label information that could create a choking hazard for children under four years old Français
31 May, 2023, 18:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ -
Brand(s)
Nature's Bounty
Summary
- Product: Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies (Disney Princess; Disney/Pixar Cars; Marvel Avengers; Disney Frozen; Disney/Pixar Toy Story; Disney Encanto) (NPN 80117143)
- Issue: Health products – Labelling
- What to do: Do not give these gummies to children under the age of four. If you have purchased an affected product for a child under four years old, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
Images
Affected products
|
Product
|
NPN
|
Lot
|
Expiration
|
UPC
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Princess
(60 gummies)
|
80117143
|
576001-03
|
03/2024
|
759427175463
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Princess
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
576001-04
|
03/2024
|
759427175470
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars
(60 gummies)
|
80117143
|
575974-03
|
02/2024
|
759427119122
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
575974-04
|
02/2024
|
759427119146
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
593278-01
|
07/2024
|
759427119146
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
584630-03
|
06/2024
|
759427525619
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
587798-01
|
06/2024
|
759427525619
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Frozen
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
581866-01
|
05/2024
|
759427569248
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
584616-01
|
05/2024
|
029537304283
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story
|
80117143
|
579005-04
|
03/2024
|
029537304283
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Encanto
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
594019-01
|
08/2024
|
029537322287
|
Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Encanto
(180 gummies)
|
80117143
|
587715-01
|
05/2024
|
029537322287
Issue
Nestlé Health Science is recalling twelve lots of Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies (NPN 80117143) because the product's label does not indicate that the gummies should not be given to children under four years of age. Giving these products to children in this age group could create a choking hazard.
The affected products were distributed to multiple retailers across Canada between January and May 2023. Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.
What you should do
- Do not give these products to children under the age of four.
- If you have purchased an affected product for a child under four years old, return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
- Contact Nestlé Health Science for a reimbursement or if you have any other questions about the recall by calling, toll-free, 1-800-387-4636, or by emailing [email protected].
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article