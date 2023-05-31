Summary

Product: Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies (Disney Princess; Disney/Pixar Cars; Marvel Avengers; Disney Frozen; Disney/Pixar Toy Story; Disney Encanto) (NPN 80117143)

Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies (Disney Princess; Disney/Pixar Cars; Marvel Avengers; Disney Frozen; Disney/Pixar Toy Story; Disney Encanto) (NPN 80117143) Issue: Health products – Labelling

Health products – Labelling What to do: Do not give these gummies to children under the age of four. If you have purchased an affected product for a child under four years old, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Images

Affected products

Product NPN Lot

Number Expiration

Date UPC Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Princess (60 gummies) 80117143 576001-03 03/2024 759427175463 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Princess (180 gummies) 80117143 576001-04 03/2024 759427175470 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars (60 gummies) 80117143 575974-03 02/2024 759427119122 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars (180 gummies) 80117143 575974-04 02/2024 759427119146 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars (180 gummies) 80117143 593278-01 07/2024 759427119146 Nature's Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers (180 gummies) 80117143 584630-03 06/2024 759427525619 Nature's Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers (180 gummies) 80117143 587798-01 06/2024 759427525619 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Frozen (180 gummies) 80117143 581866-01 05/2024 759427569248 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story (180 gummies) 80117143 584616-01 05/2024 029537304283 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story

(180 gummies) 80117143 579005-04 03/2024 029537304283 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Encanto (180 gummies) 80117143 594019-01 08/2024 029537322287 Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Encanto (180 gummies) 80117143 587715-01 05/2024 029537322287



Issue

Nestlé Health Science is recalling twelve lots of Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies (NPN 80117143) because the product's label does not indicate that the gummies should not be given to children under four years of age. Giving these products to children in this age group could create a choking hazard.

The affected products were distributed to multiple retailers across Canada between January and May 2023. Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

Do not give these products to children under the age of four.

If you have purchased an affected product for a child under four years old, return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Contact Nestlé Health Science for a reimbursement or if you have any other questions about the recall by calling, toll-free, 1-800-387-4636, or by emailing [email protected] .

. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]