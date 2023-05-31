Public advisory - Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies recalled due to missing label information that could create a choking hazard for children under four years old Français

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ -

Brand(s)
Nature's Bounty

Nature’s Bounty Kids Disney Frozen (180 gummies) (CNW Group/Health Canada) Nature’s Bounty Kids Disney Princess (60 gummies) (CNW Group/Health Canada) Nature’s Bounty Kids Disney Princess (180 gummies) (CNW Group/Health Canada) Nature’s Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story (180 gummies) (CNW Group/Health Canada) Nature’s Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers (180 gummies) (CNW Group/Health Canada) Nature’s Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars (60 gummies) (CNW Group/Health Canada) Nature’s Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars (180 gummies) (CNW Group/Health Canada) Nature’s Bounty Kids Disney Encanto (180 gummies) (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Summary

  • Product: Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies (Disney Princess; Disney/Pixar Cars; Marvel Avengers; Disney Frozen; Disney/Pixar Toy Story; Disney Encanto) (NPN 80117143)
  • Issue: Health products – Labelling
  • What to do: Do not give these gummies to children under the age of four. If you have purchased an affected product for a child under four years old, return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Images

Affected products

Product

NPN

Lot
Number

Expiration
Date

UPC

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Princess

(60 gummies)

80117143

576001-03

03/2024 

759427175463

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Princess

(180 gummies)

80117143

576001-04

03/2024 

759427175470

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars

(60 gummies)

80117143

575974-03

02/2024

759427119122

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars

(180 gummies)

80117143

575974-04

02/2024 

759427119146

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Cars

(180 gummies)

80117143

593278-01

07/2024

759427119146

Nature's Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers

(180 gummies)

80117143

584630-03

06/2024

759427525619

Nature's Bounty Kids Marvel Avengers

(180 gummies)

80117143

587798-01

06/2024

759427525619

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Frozen

(180 gummies)

80117143

581866-01

05/2024

759427569248

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story

(180 gummies)

80117143

584616-01

05/2024

029537304283

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney/Pixar Toy Story
(180 gummies)

80117143

579005-04

03/2024

029537304283

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Encanto

(180 gummies)

80117143

594019-01

08/2024

029537322287

Nature's Bounty Kids Disney Encanto

(180 gummies)

80117143

587715-01

05/2024

029537322287


Issue

Nestlé Health Science is recalling twelve lots of Nature's Bounty Kids Multivitamin Gummies (NPN 80117143) because the product's label does not indicate that the gummies should not be given to children under four years of age. Giving these products to children in this age group could create a choking hazard.

The affected products were distributed to multiple retailers across Canada between January and May 2023. Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

  • Do not give these products to children under the age of four.
  • If you have purchased an affected product for a child under four years old, return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
  • Contact Nestlé Health Science for a reimbursement or if you have any other questions about the recall by calling, toll-free, 1-800-387-4636, or by emailing [email protected].
  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

