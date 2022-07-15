Summary

Product: Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers

Issue: Consumer products –Injury hazard

What to do: Ensure that this product is never used for baby's sleep, and that the baby is never left unsupervised or unrestrained in the rockers.

Who this is for: General public, children

Product Image(s):

Affected products

Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers

Fisher-Price Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers

Issue

Health Canada would like to remind parents and caregivers that Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers should never be used for babies' sleep. Babies should also never be unsupervised or unrestrained while using the rocker.

The incline of the product is dangerous to a baby while sleeping, as it can cause suffocation. Between 2009 and 2021, there have been at least 13 deaths reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) which occurred when babies fell asleep in the Fisher-Price rockers.

While there have been no similar reported incidents in Canada, Health Canada reminds parents and caregivers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back on a firm surface intended for sleep. Products designed for play should not be used for sleep.

What you should do

If your baby falls asleep in this product, move them to a safe surface intended for sleeping, such as a crib, cradle, or bassinet.

Do not leave your baby unsupervised or unrestrained while in the rocker.

To view the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC )' s warning on the rockers, visit their recent publication .

CPSC s publication Other similar products such as high chairs, baby swings, bouncers, strollers and car seats are made for babies, but also not for sleep. Sleeping in a sitting position can cause your baby's head to fall forward, which can make it hard to breathe. Babies in Canada have suffocated when sleeping in products not intended for sleep. For more information on safe sleep for your baby, visit Health Canada's and the Public Health Agency of Canada's brochure .

brochure Health Canada would like to remind people to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form .

Consumer Product Incident Report Form Consumers are also encouraged to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

Alert / recall type: Public Advisory

Category: Consumer Products – Household items

Published by: Health Canada

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries, 613-957-2991, 1-866 225-0709