Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized workout products seized from Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins because they may pose serious health risks

Health Canada

Mar 22, 2023, 16:27 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized workout health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

5150 Stim Crazy Pre Workout

Labelled to contain rauvolfia (yohimbine)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Iron Brothers Supplements Thermo Burn

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Killer Labz Stim Reaper –

Orange Mango

Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)
(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Killer Labz Stim Reaper –

Furious Punch

Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)
(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Killer Labz Stim Reaper – American Pop

Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)
(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Killer Labz Stim Reaper – Blue Raspberry

Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)
(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Killer Labz Stim Reaper – Watermelon

Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)
(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-RAD RAD 140 Testolone

Labelled to contain RAD- 140 testolone

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

NutriFitt Serum Pre Workout

Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Predator Labs GW501516 Cardarine

Labelled to contain cardarine (GW501516)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Predator Labs MK-2866 Ostarine

Labelled to contain ostarine (MK 2866)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Predator Labs MK-677 Ibutamoren

Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-667)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Predator Labs YK-11 MYO-X

Labelled to contain myostine (YK-11) 

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Proctor Laboratories MK677

 

 

Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-667)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Proctor Laboratories RAD 140

Labelled to contain testolone (RAD-140)

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Thermal Caffeine Albuterol Yohimbine

Labelled to contain albuterol (salbutamol) and yohimbine

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Yohimbine HCl

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins

#2 1406 3 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

