OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized workout health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken 5150 Stim Crazy Pre Workout Labelled to contain rauvolfia (yohimbine) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Iron Brothers Supplements Thermo Burn Labelled to contain yohimbine Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Killer Labz Stim Reaper – Orange Mango Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)

(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Killer Labz Stim Reaper – Furious Punch Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)

(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Killer Labz Stim Reaper – American Pop Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)

(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Killer Labz Stim Reaper – Blue Raspberry Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)

(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Killer Labz Stim Reaper – Watermelon Labelled to contain rauwolscine (rauwolfia vomitoria extract)

(rauwolscine is also known as yohimbine) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-RAD RAD 140 Testolone Labelled to contain RAD- 140 testolone Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location NutriFitt Serum Pre Workout Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Predator Labs GW501516 Cardarine Labelled to contain cardarine (GW501516) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Predator Labs MK-2866 Ostarine Labelled to contain ostarine (MK 2866) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Predator Labs MK-677 Ibutamoren Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-667) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Predator Labs YK-11 MYO-X Labelled to contain myostine (YK-11) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Proctor Laboratories MK677 Labelled to contain ibutamoren (MK-667) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Proctor Laboratories RAD 140 Labelled to contain testolone (RAD-140) Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Thermal Caffeine Albuterol Yohimbine Labelled to contain albuterol (salbutamol) and yohimbine Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location Yohimbine HCl Labelled to contain yohimbine Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins #2 1406 3 Ave S Lethbridge, AB Seized from the retail location

